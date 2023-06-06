Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-$1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion. Elastic also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.10-$0.12 EPS.

Elastic Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESTC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.56.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917 in the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,308,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $44,394,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Elastic by 79.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,015,000 after acquiring an additional 427,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 348.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 540,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,307,000 after acquiring an additional 420,221 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

