Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Announces $1.48 Quarterly Dividend

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.48 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Elevance Health has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Elevance Health has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Elevance Health to earn $36.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $480.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $464.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.43. Elevance Health has a one year low of $438.56 and a one year high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

