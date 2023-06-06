ELIS (XLS) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week

ELIS (XLS) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $20.00 million and approximately $1,782.26 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12024837 USD and is up 5.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $98,456.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

