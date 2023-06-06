EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Reaches New 12-Month High at $174.39

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $174.39 and last traded at $174.01, with a volume of 63736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.32.

EME has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,647,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $4,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,462 shares of company stock worth $8,298,143 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

