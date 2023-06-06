Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP) Plans GBX 0.81 Dividend

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Empiric Student Property Price Performance

ESP opened at GBX 93 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.29. Empiric Student Property has a 52-week low of GBX 74 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 103.80 ($1.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.34. The stock has a market cap of £561.12 million, a P/E ratio of 840.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Empiric Student Property from GBX 97 ($1.21) to GBX 100 ($1.24) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.43) price objective on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

In other news, insider Alice Avis acquired 53,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £46,096 ($57,304.82). Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

