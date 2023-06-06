Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.22. 274,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,745,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $989.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 236.87%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,758.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,758.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $173,517.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,612.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 23.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. It also operates the Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill projects. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

