EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $240.00. The stock had previously closed at $203.25, but opened at $197.99. EPAM Systems shares last traded at $206.33, with a volume of 200,240 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EPAM. Barclays downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.57.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

