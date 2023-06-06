Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,092 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.17% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $119,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.56. The stock had a trading volume of 261,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,130. The firm has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

