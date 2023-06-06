Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.79% of Vail Resorts worth $75,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,253,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after buying an additional 57,701 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MTN stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,939. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $269.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 100.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

