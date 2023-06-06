Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $88.73 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,062,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,466 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Truist Financial worth $88,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Truist Financial Stock Up 5.4 %

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Shares of TFC traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,419,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,082,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

