Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $97.81 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,178,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42,780 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.36% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $97,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYB traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.66. 1,522,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.50. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $112.53. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.61.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

