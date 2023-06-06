Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,031,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,797 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $205,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $15,154,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 65,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 282,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,505,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.93. 1,750,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $141.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.36. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies



Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

