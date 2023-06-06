Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,967,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $77,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,024,488 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,803,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,263,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

