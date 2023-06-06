Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,439,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,873 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $145,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.96. 1,671,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,441,836. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $106.42.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

