Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 36,825 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,555,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,825 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $130,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 4,914.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,311,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.58. 7,914,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,975,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $217.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

