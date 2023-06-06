Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 403,769 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,559,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 403,769 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises about 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of MetLife worth $185,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MetLife by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,128,000 after buying an additional 582,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after buying an additional 158,496 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,211,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,436,000 after purchasing an additional 121,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in MetLife by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,046,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,464,000 after acquiring an additional 87,696 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.56. 1,319,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,379,461. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

