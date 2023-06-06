Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Etsy by 888.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $910,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,480.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $910,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,480.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,602. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.77.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,782,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,625. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

