Euler (EUL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $632,325.06

Euler (EUL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Euler has a total market capitalization of $31.45 million and $632,325.06 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Euler has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Euler token can currently be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00007066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Euler

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

