Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Plans $0.49 Variable Dividend

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Euronav has a payout ratio of 98.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Euronav to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.5%.

Shares of EURN opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. Euronav has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Euronav had a net margin of 39.00% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $305.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Euronav in the first quarter worth about $394,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Euronav by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EURN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DNB Markets upped their price objective on shares of Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

