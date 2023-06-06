Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Plans $0.49 Variable Dividend

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.
Euronav has a payout ratio of 98.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Euronav to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.5%.
Euronav Stock Performance
Shares of EURN opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. Euronav has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Euronav in the first quarter worth about $394,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Euronav by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EURN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DNB Markets upped their price objective on shares of Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.
About Euronav
Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.
