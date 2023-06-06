EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan Sells 1,097 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 1,097 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $12,922.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 146,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sarah Michelle Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 304 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $3,164.64.

EVCM traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $12.29. 153,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,927. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.25. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.72 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 411,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

