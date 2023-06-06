EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives $11.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverCommerce

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $39,537.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,877,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,541,558.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EverCommerce news, insider Shane Driggers sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $66,181.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $39,537.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,877,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,541,558.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,312 shares of company stock valued at $147,868. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in EverCommerce by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.25.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.72 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. EverCommerce’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

