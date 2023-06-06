Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,011,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 862,298 shares during the period. Eversource Energy makes up 4.3% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 1.73% of Eversource Energy worth $504,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,462,474,000 after purchasing an additional 871,683 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,064,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,901,000 after buying an additional 830,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,038,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,708,000 after purchasing an additional 545,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 22,751.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 514,186 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ES stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.41. 592,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.05. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.92.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

