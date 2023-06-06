Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.00

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.00 and last traded at $85.49, with a volume of 477897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EXAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.
Exact Sciences Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,655.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $103,805.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,655.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,735. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.