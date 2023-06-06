Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.00

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.00 and last traded at $85.49, with a volume of 477897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.95.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.

The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,655.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $103,805.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,655.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,735. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

