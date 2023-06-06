Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Fabrinet worth $25,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 74.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.83. 67,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,758. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.70. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $140.18. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

