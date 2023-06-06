Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director David A. Rey Sells 1,000 Shares

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $790.00. The stock had a trading volume of 155,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,321. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $371.52 and a one year high of $800.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $731.06 and its 200-day moving average is $673.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $810.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fair Isaac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

