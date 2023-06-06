Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director David A. Rey Sells 1,000 Shares

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE:FICO traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $790.00. The stock had a trading volume of 155,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,321. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $371.52 and a one year high of $800.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $731.06 and its 200-day moving average is $673.29.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $810.86.
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
