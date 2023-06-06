Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Plans Dividend of $8.30

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 8.30 per share by the bank on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FMCB opened at $984.99 on Tuesday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $914.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,088.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $982.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $999.25.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $30.80 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Its services include commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, consumer, credit card, residential real estate loans, and equipment leases.

