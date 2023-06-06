Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at CIBC

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FLMMF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Filo Mining Stock Performance

Shares of FLMMF stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $20.89.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

