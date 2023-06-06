Financial Comparison: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) & Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pinterest and Health Catalyst, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 12 10 0 2.45 Health Catalyst 0 8 6 0 2.43

Pinterest currently has a consensus price target of $28.40, indicating a potential upside of 17.87%. Health Catalyst has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.63%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Pinterest.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest -10.58% -4.83% -4.11% Health Catalyst -52.53% -17.45% -9.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinterest and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Pinterest and Health Catalyst’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $2.80 billion 5.88 -$96.05 million ($0.45) -53.54 Health Catalyst $276.24 million 2.43 -$137.40 million ($2.72) -4.39

Pinterest has higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Pinterest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Health Catalyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Pinterest has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Pinterest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Health Catalyst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pinterest beats Health Catalyst on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers. The company was founded by Steven C. Barlow and Thomas D. Burton in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

