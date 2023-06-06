Financial Contrast: Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB)

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 0.85% 4.76% 0.72% FAT Brands -32.38% N/A -6.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and FAT Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $626.04 million 0.21 $8.48 million N/A N/A FAT Brands $407.22 million 0.25 -$126.19 million ($8.16) -0.77

Volatility and Risk

Meritage Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands.

Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and FAT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Meritage Hospitality Group beats FAT Brands on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc. engages in the development and operation of restaurants and leisure properties. The company was founded in August 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

