First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,959 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $620,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,981,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares during the period.

FTSM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.229 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

