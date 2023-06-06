First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 282,641 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 151,062 shares.The stock last traded at $103.49 and had previously closed at $103.48.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.94.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
