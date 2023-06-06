First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 282,641 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 151,062 shares.The stock last traded at $103.49 and had previously closed at $103.48.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.94.

Get First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 14,923.2% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,295,000 after acquiring an additional 555,589 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 445.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 236,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,844,000 after acquiring an additional 193,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 952,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after acquiring an additional 173,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,765,000 after acquiring an additional 143,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $10,804,000.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.