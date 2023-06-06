Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO Sells $32,352.87 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Wendler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flex alerts:

On Friday, March 10th, Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $33,188.40.

Flex Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.23. 2,955,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,644. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.