Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Paul Lundstrom Sells 12,503 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 12,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $325,953.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,193,670.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Flex Stock Up 1.4 %

FLEX stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.23. 2,955,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,850,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $26.31.

Get Flex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

About Flex

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 49.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,727,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,064,000 after buying an additional 10,793,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flex by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,841,000 after buying an additional 916,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Flex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,086,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,080,000 after acquiring an additional 65,527 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Flex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 10,785,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,446,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.