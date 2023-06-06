Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Paul Lundstrom Sells 12,503 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 12,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $325,953.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,193,670.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
FLEX stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.23. 2,955,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,850,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $26.31.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.
