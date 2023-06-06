Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.31

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 1431691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $33,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,938.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $33,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

