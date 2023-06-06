Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.31

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 1431691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.
