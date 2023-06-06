Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $2,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Flowserve by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,931,000 after acquiring an additional 86,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 332,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 204,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $38.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

