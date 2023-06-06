Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $150,642.39 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Edwin J. Santos sold 4,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $150,642.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Flywire Stock Performance

FLYW stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,985. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $32.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flywire

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,722,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 624,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Flywire by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after acquiring an additional 653,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Flywire by 438.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

