Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $150,642.39 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Edwin J. Santos sold 4,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $150,642.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Flywire Stock Performance
FLYW stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,985. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $32.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Flywire
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
Further Reading
