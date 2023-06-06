Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FLYW has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.60.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.37 and a beta of 1.15. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Alex Finkelstein sold 34,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $1,004,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,673,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Alex Finkelstein sold 34,060 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $1,004,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,673,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $100,150.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,604,363.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,290,988 shares of company stock valued at $127,458,741. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,722,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 624,918 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flywire by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after acquiring an additional 653,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Flywire by 438.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,717 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.