Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Shares Gap Up to $10.90

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $11.19. Forafric Global shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 361 shares changing hands.

Forafric Global Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Forafric Global in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Forafric Global by 1,543.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forafric Global in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Forafric Global in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forafric Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

