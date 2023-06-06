Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Cut by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.4% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 337,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 153,141 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. 45,282,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,168,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

