Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,006 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.3% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 727.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Price Performance

CPNG traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.98. 2,060,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,289,064. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,789,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $31,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,656,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,789,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 475,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,182,407 shares of company stock worth $34,138,882. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPNG. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Coupang Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

