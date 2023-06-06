Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,910 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,290,000 after acquiring an additional 524,276 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,284,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,913,000 after buying an additional 22,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after buying an additional 450,122 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.67. 687,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,434. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.07. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $360.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

