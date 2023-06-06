Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 537.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 256.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 5,840,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,856 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,529,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,793,508. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.76.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

