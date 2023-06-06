Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 53,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $1,239,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,963 shares of company stock worth $14,769,549. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.29. The stock had a trading volume of 917,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,707. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $41.95 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.97.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.