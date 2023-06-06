Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

IBM stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.46. 964,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,566. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $120.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

