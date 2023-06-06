Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 2,257 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after buying an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,180,000 after buying an additional 40,651 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VB traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.24. 214,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,031. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

