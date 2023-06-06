Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 73,269 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,269 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $95.12. 395,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.65 and a 200 day moving average of $90.75. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.13.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

