Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives $76.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.31.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Freshpet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FRPT opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.21 and a quick ratio of 8.02. Freshpet has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $73.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average is $62.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.97 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $440,017.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,903.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Freshpet by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 873.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Freshpet by 206.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

