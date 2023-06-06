Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Frontline Stock Performance

NYSE FRO opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. Frontline has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Frontline by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Frontline by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 10.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 142,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

