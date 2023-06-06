FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This is a boost from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FSCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 844,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,807. FS Credit Opportunities has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,000 shares in the company, valued at $536,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FS Credit Opportunities news, insider Fsh Seed Capital Vehicle I. Llc purchased 7,415 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $33,886.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 193,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,297.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 40,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 130,415 shares of company stock valued at $587,077 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.