Fsh Seed Capital Vehicle I. Llc Buys 7,415 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Rating) insider Fsh Seed Capital Vehicle I. Llc purchased 7,415 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $33,886.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,063 shares in the company, valued at $882,297.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FSCO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,106. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.65%.

